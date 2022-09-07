Madonna seen getting cosy with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell

Madonna was seen getting cosy with her new 23-year-old rumoured beau Andrew Darnell on Friday night as they were "very openly affectionate" to each other.

The Like a Prayer singer was spotted "snuggling and cuddling" with the model while attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert at New York City's Irving Plaza according to Page Six.

As reports of the Queen of Pop’s latest romance surfaces, it seems like she has parted ways with her former lover, the 28-year-old dancer Ahlamalik Williams.

The singer, along with BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester and her rumoured beau went to the concert together and met jeweler Greg Yuna for a late-night dinner at a Manhattan eatery.

The group "were dancing, and taking selfies at the table all night," some onlookers told the outlet while other diners let the gang enjoy in peace.

However, a source spilled to the outlet that they saw Madonna and Darnell locking lips, adding, “They were definitely smooching.”

“She and Andrew were being very openly affectionate all night, snuggling and cuddling in the booth,” the source added.

Madonna first locked lips with the model when they were posing for a photo shoot for Paper Magazine last month.