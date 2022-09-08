No mention of 'unconditional apology' in Imran's reply to court: Talal

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry said that there is no mention of 'unconditional apology' in Chairman PTI Imran Khan's entire reply to the court.



Speaking in the Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" on Wednesday, Talal Chaudhry said that Imran Khan stands by his statement therefore he is fighting the case. Imran Khan, in his second reply, explained his statement, not apologised, he said.

Talal said Imran Khan misstated in the second reply, as in a 2014 contempt case, he apologised, vowing he would never malign the court again. The court displayed lenience and accepted his apology, he said.

Read more: IHC stops Islamabad police from submitting challan in ATC against Imran Khan

If the court had expressed displeasure with the previous reply submitted by Imran Khan, then it will be all the more disappointed with his recent reply, he said.

Imran Khan has submitted a revised 19-page written reply at the behest of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case related to him threatening female sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry.

In his reply submitted to the court, Chairman PTI expressed his regret over the words spoken about the judge. He said that he was very sorry for the words that came out of his mouth unintentionally.

Read more: IHC CJ questions whether Imran Khan will risk everything for 'Game of Thrones'

Replying to another query, Talal said there should be no political role for the establishment and they should remain neutral. The PML-N leader said that Imran Khan seeks the backing of the establishment who he wants to bring the PTI back into power again.

Talal said Khan does not enjoy the support of his party over this narrative, as the seniormost leaders of his party shy away from defending him.

The PML-N was the biggest political force in Punjab when the general elections were held and the party maintains its leading position still today, he added while responding to a query.

IHC bars police from submitting challan in ATC against Imran

On September 1, the IHC barred the Islamabad police from submitting a challan against Imran Khan in an anti-terrorism court in the judge threat case.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Saman Rafat heard PTI's plea to dismiss the terrorism case registered against the party chairman for allegedly threatening Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and top officials of the Islamabad police.

The chief justice also directed the PTI chairman to ensure that he cooperates with the federal capital's police in the investigation of the case.

Contempt case

On August 23, a larger IHC bench issued a show-cause notice to the PTI Chairman after taking up contempt of court proceedings against him for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally.

The bench comprised Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The PTI chair had staged a rally in the federal capital on August 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture in custody. He warned the Islamabad inspector-general and deputy inspector-general that he would “not spare” them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to alleged inhuman torture.

