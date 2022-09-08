Manchar Lake's water starts flowing backward, flooding several villages

The diversions made in Pakistan's largest lake, Manchar, did not work as the water levels of the Indus River rose and the lake's water began to flow backward instead of into the river, Geo News reported.



The Indus Link seam drain near Tilti has cracked due to the pressure of the lake water, posing a threat to the city of Bhan Saeedabad, while the displacement of citizens continues.

Strong water flows from Manchar Lake have caused destruction, affecting more than 150,000 people in more than 500 villages across seven union councils in Sehwan. While the Pakistan Army is conducting rescue efforts in the affected areas, there are many locations where people are trapped in water.

A 150km stretch of land from Qamber Shahdadkot to Manchar Lake is completely submerged and hundreds of villages in the Khairpur Nathan Shah, Wara tehsils, Sujawal, and Dadu tehsils are now underwater. The bogies of the relief train between Budapur Railway Station and Khaot have derailed as a result of water on the tracks.

On the other hand, the Balochistan districts of Jaffarabad and Sahabatpur have been under water for two weeks. In addition, grid stations, government structures, and roads are also underwater.

On the border between Sindh and Balochistan, thousands of Gandakha tehsil victims are currently waiting for assistance. The victims' struggles have multiplied due to the severe shortage of rations, medications, and water.