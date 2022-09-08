 
sports
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
AFP

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan 'good but not a champion team', says Shadab

By
AFP

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Shadab Khan plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 7. — AFP
Shadab Khan plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 7. — AFP
  • Shadab Khan says that Pakistan are "good but not a champion team."
  • The tournament is a precursor to the T20 World Cup in October, he says.
  • Says he hopes team learns from its mistakes.

Vice Captain Shadab Khan says that Pakistan are "good but not a champion team" and must handle pressure better after battling into Sunday’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan needed Naseem Shah to get them over the line against Afghanistan on Wednesday as the tailender and fast bowler hit two successive sixes at the start of the 20th over.

Chasing 130 for victory, Pakistan kept losing wickets, including Shadab, for 36 to slip to 118-9 before Naseem’s brilliance sealed a thrilling one-wicket win with four balls to spare in Sharjah.

The tournament is a precursor to the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia and Shadab warned his Pakistan team that there remains work to do.

"I think a good team should not suffer a collapse like this in pressure situations, especially I played a rash shot. I was well set and should have finished the match," said Shadab, who fell to leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

"Like I said at the start of the tournament, we are a good team but not a champion team and that’s what is our goal. Hopefully, we will work on this and try not to repeat our mistakes."

Shadab, who also returned figures of 1-27 with his leg-spin and was named man of the match, said that the teenager Naseem stood up when his team needed him and may need to do so again in future.

"Our management has promoted our bowlers to bat a bit because you don’t know what situation will come in a game. Our bowlers also have the calibre to finish games with the bat," he said.

The 19-year-old Naseem added: "When I came in to bat, I had the belief I could hit sixes. I practised this. I knew they would bowl yorkers. I just tried and I executed."

The result knocked Afghanistan and pre-tournament favourites India out of the six-nation Asia Cup.

They play each other in a dead-rubber on Thursday evening in Dubai.

More From Sports:

After Urvashi Rautela, Indian actor Surbhi Jyoti is now fangirling over Naseem Shah

After Urvashi Rautela, Indian actor Surbhi Jyoti is now fangirling over Naseem Shah
Asia Cup 2022: Asif Ali may get banned for a match or two over altercation with Fareed

Asia Cup 2022: Asif Ali may get banned for a match or two over altercation with Fareed
Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities warn of action against rioters after fans brawl in Pak vs Afg match

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities warn of action against rioters after fans brawl in Pak vs Afg match
Miandad to Naseem: Five Pakistan six-shooting heroes

Miandad to Naseem: Five Pakistan six-shooting heroes
WATCH: Naseem Shah hits sixes the way he practised

WATCH: Naseem Shah hits sixes the way he practised

Asia Cup 2022: Violent reaction of Afghan fans angers Shoaib Akhtar

Asia Cup 2022: Violent reaction of Afghan fans angers Shoaib Akhtar
After Miandad, Afridi, people to remember Naseem for sixers: Shadab

After Miandad, Afridi, people to remember Naseem for sixers: Shadab
Asia Cup 2022: Afghan fans attack Pakistanis after losing match

Asia Cup 2022: Afghan fans attack Pakistanis after losing match
Asia Cup 2022: Shadab Khan believes Pakistan's matches have high chances of giving people heart attack

Asia Cup 2022: Shadab Khan believes Pakistan's matches have high chances of giving people heart attack
Pak vs Afg: Watch what happened between Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad in Asia Cup clash

Pak vs Afg: Watch what happened between Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad in Asia Cup clash
Asia Cup 2022: Which two teams will face each other in finals?

Asia Cup 2022: Which two teams will face each other in finals?
'Naseem Shah you beauty': Pacer hailed for hitting match-winning sixes

'Naseem Shah you beauty': Pacer hailed for hitting match-winning sixes

Latest

view all