 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix reportedly settle ‘The Queen's Gambit’ lawsuit with chess grandmaster

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Netflix reportedly settle ‘The Queens Gambit’ lawsuit with chess grandmaster
Netflix reportedly settle ‘The Queen's Gambit’ lawsuit with chess grandmaster

Netflix has settled a lawsuit filed by a Georgian chess master who alleged that she was defamed in an episode of the streaming channel’s record-breaking hit series, The Queen’s Gambit.

Chess champion Nona Gaprindashvili claimed that her accomplishments were ridiculed when a chess announcer in the Netflix series wrongly stated that she had “never faced men.”

According to Gaprindashvili, she had faced 59 male competitors by 1968, the year in which the series was set.

The suit was first filed in the Federal District Court in Los Angeles September 2021, and Netflix had tried to have the lawsuit dismissed, claiming that the show’s creators had broad license under the First Amendment.

In January, a federal judge rejected that argument, holding that fictional works are not immune from lawsuits if they defame real people. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but both parties were apparently satisfied with the result, according to Variety.

“The parties are pleased that the matter has been resolved,” said attorney Alexander Rufus-Isaacs, who represented Gaprindashvili.

A Netflix spokesperson also said, “We are pleased the matter has been resolved.”

The Queen’s Gambit portrays Beth Harmon [played by Anya Taylor-Joy] is a fictional American who becomes an international chess champion.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth sparks leukaemia concerns: report

Queen Elizabeth sparks leukaemia concerns: report
Queen's well-wishers gather at Balmoral Castle: 'Something serious going on'

Queen's well-wishers gather at Balmoral Castle: 'Something serious going on'
Ozzy Osbourne defends his wife Sharon over racist allegations

Ozzy Osbourne defends his wife Sharon over racist allegations
Zac Efron says his ‘Baywatch’ look’s not attainable: ‘I fell into depression’

Zac Efron says his ‘Baywatch’ look’s not attainable: ‘I fell into depression’
Britain reacts to news of Queen Elizabeth’s declining health

Britain reacts to news of Queen Elizabeth’s declining health

Victoria Beckham drops jaws with her chic appearance amid Nicola Peltz feud

Victoria Beckham drops jaws with her chic appearance amid Nicola Peltz feud
Zac Efron is not vegan anymore: Here’s why

Zac Efron is not vegan anymore: Here’s why
Prince Charles’ regency ‘under review’ as Queen’s health worsens

Prince Charles’ regency ‘under review’ as Queen’s health worsens
Zac Efron addresses rumours surrounding his 2021 face transformation

Zac Efron addresses rumours surrounding his 2021 face transformation
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry heading to Scotland to be with Queen

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry heading to Scotland to be with Queen
Queen’s health scare causes ‘bruised’ pictures to go viral: Photo

Queen’s health scare causes ‘bruised’ pictures to go viral: Photo
Senior royals including Charles, William rush to Balmoral as Queen's health declines

Senior royals including Charles, William rush to Balmoral as Queen's health declines

Latest

view all