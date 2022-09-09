 
Friday Sep 09 2022
Queen Elizabeth’s cause of death exposed

Buckingham Palace officially breaks down Queen Elizabeth’s official cause of death.

The news was announced in an official statement by the Palace and has come barely three months after her Platinum Jubilee celebrations that were held in June 2022.


How did Queen Elizabeth die?

According to Buckingham Palace’s official report, the late monarch passed away “peacefully” in her home in Balmoral Castle, Scotland, on the afternoon of September 8th, 2022.

It read, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

However, according to an official statement by Dr Deb Cohen-Jones, the bruises on Queen Elizabeth's hands offer major insight into her death.

He was quoted telling the Daily Mail, “It looks like there is possibly evidence of peripheral vascular disease. It’s a blood circulation disorder that causes the blood vessels outside of your heart and brain to narrow, block, or spasm.”

“It can sometimes result in heart failure,” he even went on to allege.

“If your peripheral circulation is that poor, organs aren’t receiving a good blood supply. It can be a sign of multi-organ failure.”

