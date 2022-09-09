 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Meghan Markle ‘unwelcome’ in Balmoral after Queen’s death

Meghan Markle didn’t travel to Balmoral where Queen Elizabeth breathed her last while all of Her Majesty’s kids rushed to the ailing monarch.

As the news of the Queen’s critical condition broke, it was also reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be soon travelling to Scotland.

However, the Duchess of Sussex was nowhere to be seen while Harry was pictured alone in a car showed with a sombre expression.

An insider spilt the beans to In Touch magazine claiming that the Suits alum didn’t go to Scotland because she’s ‘unwelcome’ there.

“Meghan felt it would be wrong to go to Balmoral given her history with the royal family,” a source told the magazine on Thursday, September 8.

“It was direct family only, and she is unwelcome there,” the insider added.

