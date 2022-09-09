 
Harry Styles pays poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Harry Styles is paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in his unique style.

The former One Direction star, 28, led a round of applause in tribute to the Queen after the announcement of her death aged 96 on Thursday.

The star halted proceedings at his Madison Square Garden gig in New York City to break the 'very sad news from his 'homeland'.

He also requested that a 20,000-strong crowd clap for the Queen to mark her incredible 70 years of service as Britain's longest-serving monarch.

As he stood on stage at the entertainment venue, Harry announced: 'From my homeland, there was some very sad news today: the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

'Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service.'

He then proceeded to clap with his hands over his head and was joined by the thousands of gathered fans in honouring the late monarch.

When the applause was finished, Harry said: 'Thank you, Madison Square Garden.'

Photo credits: DailyMail
Following the Queen's death, a host of big names from the showbiz world shared tributes to the monarch, including Victoria Beckham, Sir Elton John, and Mick Jagger.

It comes as Britain is today mourning the death of its beloved Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. After a remarkable 70 years on the throne, the country's longest-reigning royal yesterday died 'peacefully', aged 96, at Balmoral in Scotland.


