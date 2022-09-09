 
'The Queen' star Helen Mirren mourns Elizabeth II in emotional note

Renowned British actress Helen Mirren penned a heart touching note on the death of the Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth on Thursday afternoon.

Mirren, 77, who famously played the British monarch in the 2006 biographical drama film The Queen, took to her Instagram to pay her respects.

“I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility,” Mirren wrote alongside an old picture of Queen Elizabeth.


Mirren, who won Best Actress award at the 2007 Academy Awards, was appointed a dame by the Queen in 2003 for her “services to drama.”

Following her role in The Queen, Mirren proudly portrayed the monarch for a second time during the Broadway play The Audience in 2015.

Queen Elizabeth, who was the world’s second longest-serving monarch after ruling for 70 years, “died peacefully” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace confirmed. She was 96.

