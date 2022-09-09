 
world
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Reuters

US imposes sanctions on Iran over cyber activities, cyberattack on Albania

By
Reuters

Friday Sep 09, 2022

— AFP/File
— AFP/File

  • US Treasury Department says Ministry of Intelligence and Security directs several networks of cyber threat actors.
  • The ministry was already designated under US sanctions.
  • The goal of the hackers, according to researchers, appeared to be to embarrass Albanian government officials.

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security and its minister, accusing them of being tied to a disruptive July cyberattack on Albania and engaging in other cyber activities against the United States and its allies.

The move comes after Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday for the same incident, ordering Iranian diplomats and embassy staff to leave within 24 hours.

Read more: Iran hit by global cyber attack that left US flag on screens

The US Treasury Department in a statement said the Ministry of Intelligence and Security directs several networks of cyber threat actors, including those involved in cyber espionage and ransomware attacks in support of the Iranian government.

"We will not tolerate Iran’s increasingly aggressive cyber activities," the Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.

The ministry was already designated under US sanctions. Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Microsoft, whose cybersecurity research team helped investigate the incident, said in a blog post on Thursday that the Iranian cyber operation involved a combination of digital espionage techniques, data wiping malware and online information operations. The goal of the hackers, according to researchers, appeared to be to embarrass Albanian government officials.

Read more: Iran demands US pay $4 bn for slain nuclear scientists: state media

The July attacks temporarily disrupted government websites and other public services. Analysts say the operation was intended to punish Albania for supporting an Iranian dissident group based in the country, known as the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK).

Iran has disregarded "norms of responsible peacetime state behavior in cyberspace," Secretary of State Antony Blinken added in a statement. 

More From World:

India slips a rank in UN human well-being index

India slips a rank in UN human well-being index
North Korea officially enshrines right to use preemptive nuclear strikes

North Korea officially enshrines right to use preemptive nuclear strikes
India court bails journalist held for nearly two years without trial

India court bails journalist held for nearly two years without trial
WATCH: Mother accused of throwing 'satanic birthday party' for daughter

WATCH: Mother accused of throwing 'satanic birthday party' for daughter
India, China to withdraw from disputed border area by Sept 12: Indian FM

India, China to withdraw from disputed border area by Sept 12: Indian FM
VIDEO: Man killed for chewing tobacco near India's Golden Temple

VIDEO: Man killed for chewing tobacco near India's Golden Temple
Indian man allegedly kills wife after suspecting extramarital affair

Indian man allegedly kills wife after suspecting extramarital affair
WATCH: Old mosque that had been underwater for 30 years emerges in India

WATCH: Old mosque that had been underwater for 30 years emerges in India
Canada agrees to resettle Afghans held in UAE facility, sources say

Canada agrees to resettle Afghans held in UAE facility, sources say
India restricts rice exports, could fuel food inflation

India restricts rice exports, could fuel food inflation
UK's Truss freezes energy bills in first big policy shift

UK's Truss freezes energy bills in first big policy shift
UAE firm to manage air traffic over Afghanistan

UAE firm to manage air traffic over Afghanistan

Latest

view all