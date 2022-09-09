Meghan Markle’s estranged dad reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s death amid royal feud

file footage

Meghan Markle’s estranged dad Thomas Markle Sr. has issued a statement on the passing of her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth who died on September 8, 2022.



Talking to The Daily Mail, Thomas shared his feelings about the loss of the 96-year-old monarch, who served as the grandmother-in-law to his daughter Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and the wife of Prince Harry.

He said: “My heart goes out to the Royal Family and to the British people for their loss of the most-loved and admired Queen Elizabeth.”

“Her service, grace, and devotion signal the end of an era and she will always be cherished in our memories. Truly a loss to the world.”

Thomas further said: “In a way it feels like we've all lost a member of our family.”

It is pertinent to mention that even as Meghan’s father, Thomas never got the chance to meet the Queen before her sad demise at the age of 96; he did not attend his daughter’s 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry, and his planned trip to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee was also cut short due to a stroke.