 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s estranged dad reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s death amid royal feud

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle’s estranged dad Thomas Markle Sr. has issued a statement on the passing of her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth who died on September 8, 2022.

Talking to The Daily Mail, Thomas shared his feelings about the loss of the 96-year-old monarch, who served as the grandmother-in-law to his daughter Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and the wife of Prince Harry.

He said: “My heart goes out to the Royal Family and to the British people for their loss of the most-loved and admired Queen Elizabeth.”

“Her service, grace, and devotion signal the end of an era and she will always be cherished in our memories. Truly a loss to the world.”

Thomas further said: “In a way it feels like we've all lost a member of our family.”

It is pertinent to mention that even as Meghan’s father, Thomas never got the chance to meet the Queen before her sad demise at the age of 96; he did not attend his daughter’s 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry, and his planned trip to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee was also cut short due to a stroke. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III to modify official signature upon Queen Elizabeth’s death

King Charles III to modify official signature upon Queen Elizabeth’s death
Will Prince William be the next Prince of Wales? Details

Will Prince William be the next Prince of Wales? Details

Fans want Johnny Depp to share condolence message for Queen Elizabeth II after her death

Fans want Johnny Depp to share condolence message for Queen Elizabeth II after her death
Britney Spears says she’s not ‘crazy’ after son Jayden questioned her intellect

Britney Spears says she’s not ‘crazy’ after son Jayden questioned her intellect

‘The Fault in Our Stars’ actors Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort spark dating rumours

‘The Fault in Our Stars’ actors Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort spark dating rumours

Queen Elizabeth's reign marks 9 in 10 human beings birth after she became queen

Queen Elizabeth's reign marks 9 in 10 human beings birth after she became queen

Angelina Jolie provided the ‘worldwide scoop’ of her affair with Brad Pitt to media?

Angelina Jolie provided the ‘worldwide scoop’ of her affair with Brad Pitt to media?
Netflix's Cobra Kai season 5: Everything we know

Netflix's Cobra Kai season 5: Everything we know
Prince Charles to remove Lilibet, Archie’s titles after major Sussex snub?

Prince Charles to remove Lilibet, Archie’s titles after major Sussex snub?
‘The Queen’ star Helen Mirren mourns Elizabeth II in emotional note

‘The Queen’ star Helen Mirren mourns Elizabeth II in emotional note

Harry Styles pays poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Harry Styles pays poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Gigi Hadid loves to do ‘karaoke’ with pal Serene Williams: Here’s why

Gigi Hadid loves to do ‘karaoke’ with pal Serene Williams: Here’s why

Latest

view all