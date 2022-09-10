 
Saturday Sep 10 2022
Record-breaking splash: 298 people perform cannonball dive in Belgium

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

Hundreds of people dive in pool in Belgium. — Guinness World Records
Hundreds of swimmers jumped in a pool in Belgium to form the world's biggest cannonball splash and creating a Guinness World Record (GWR).

At an aquatic park, 345 people lined up along a 164-foot Olympic pool to attempt the dive, reported GWR.

— Guinness World Records
A cannonball attempt is when a person dives into the pool by jumping as high as possible, hugging their knees in the air to hit the water like a cannonball. 

Guinness officials identified 298 people who properly jumped in a cannonball form thus creating a record-breaking splash. The last record was set in 2013 in New Zealand where 232 people were successful.

— Guinness World Records
The organisation defined a proper attempt as one “where the knees must be raised up towards the chest and with both hands clasped around the knees."

Swimmers had to ensure their position throughout " even when hitting the water", GWR said.

