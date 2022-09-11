Dengue outbreak out of control across Pakistan

A file photo of the dengue ward at a public hospital in Pakistan. — Online/File

Pakistan is continuing to report more and more dengue virus cases daily, with panic and fear spreading among the public as a shortage of fever medicines has also surfaced, Geo News reported.

In Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, dengue has started to take a dangerous turn.

Karachi reported another death from dengue virus in the last 24 hours, with over 2,000 people affected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after excessive rains left breeding sites for mosquitoes, the report stated.



The wards reserved for dengue patients in Karachi's hospitals have been are full. Punjab reported 125 new cases of the mosquito-borne disease. Moreover, dengue claimed four lives in the province, data from the health department showed.



Meanwhile, a shortage of medicine for fever remains persists in most areas of the country, with pharmacies in Punjab awaiting a resumption in the supply of the drug in Punjab for the last four weeks.

In Peshawar, the price of a leaf of fever pills has increased from Rs17 to Rs30.