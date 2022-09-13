 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles inherits Britain’s swans after Queen Elizabeth death

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

King Charles inherits Britain’s swans after Queen Elizabeth death

WINDSOR: Swans swimming along the bends of the River Thames and delighting visitors on riverbanks across Britain have a new owner.

On the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, Britain's new monarch King Charles has inherited many of the country's swans.

"The king has the right to claim any swan swimming in open waters, unmarked, if he so wishes," David Barber, who worked for Queen Elizabeth for some 30 years as her swan marker, told Reuters on Monday.

"Not all the swans belong to the king. But if he wishes to claim them, he can, by the royal prerogative," said Barber, now the king's swan marker. He declined to estimate the number of swans owned by the monarch.

The ownership of the swans dates back to medieval times, when the birds were considered a delicacy.

"Swans then were an extremely important food source and served up at banquets and feasts, really for the wealthy," said Barber.

"As time went on, different people owned swans. The crown gave them the right to own them. And they had the young cygnets and they would fatten them up for the Christmas feasts. Of course, today swans are no longer eaten, and it's all a conservation and education exercise," said Barber.

The monarch shares ownership of the elegant white mute swans with ancient trade associations, whose swans have their own marks.

Over his 30 years as the monarch's swan marker, Barber met the Queen several times at public and unofficial events.

Barber, who wears a scarlet coat and a swan feather in his hat, was personally presented with the Royal Victorian Order by the Queen in 2014.

"She was a very, very lovely person. You could get on with her very well. And she took a grand interest in all wildlife but swans as well," he said.

He said he hoped Charles would follow suit.

"He's very keen on conservation and all this type of thing, which is absolutely brilliant for us as well. So hopefully he will take a nice interest in the swan population. That will help us do our job." (Reuters)

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s delayed tribute to Queen Elizabeth sparks speculations, details inside

Prince Harry’s delayed tribute to Queen Elizabeth sparks speculations, details inside
Queen Elizabeth’s reign featured enchiladas with Reagan, dancing with Ford

Queen Elizabeth’s reign featured enchiladas with Reagan, dancing with Ford
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'so distant': 'Picture speaks a thousand words'

Kate Middleton, Prince William 'so distant': 'Picture speaks a thousand words'
Queen’s death spells awkward return for Prince Andrew

Queen’s death spells awkward return for Prince Andrew
Prince Harry 'woken up at night' by Meghan Markle 'crying in her pillow'

Prince Harry 'woken up at night' by Meghan Markle 'crying in her pillow'
Emmy Awards 2022: Full Winners List

Emmy Awards 2022: Full Winners List
Queen demise is golden 'peacemaking' moment for Prince William, Harry: Oprah

Queen demise is golden 'peacemaking' moment for Prince William, Harry: Oprah
Emmy Awards 2022: 'Squid Game' cast steal the spotlight on red carpet

Emmy Awards 2022: 'Squid Game' cast steal the spotlight on red carpet

Kourntey Kardashian is trying 'ritualistic celibacy' to have Travis Barker baby

Kourntey Kardashian is trying 'ritualistic celibacy' to have Travis Barker baby

Latest

view all