Indian film producer seeks safe return of family 'illegally detained in Pakistan'

A film producer from Indias Mumbai, Mushtaq Nadiadwala. — Economic Times
  • Producer claims his children are illegally withheld in Pakistan.
  • Says Interpol should be involved in matter.
  • He is seeking safe return of children and his wife too if she is found under coercion.

A film producer from India's Mumbai who claims that his wife and children are illegally withheld in Pakistan was given permission to contact the joint secretary, according to the Indian Express.

The Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed the Bombay High Court after which the permission was granted. The joint secretary is to now find out the location of the woman and children who had gone to Pakistan to visit the woman's family there.

The MEA told the HC jury that the government was not treating the matter with urgency which is why the point of contact could be the joint secretary for the petitioner producer.

The petitioner, Mushtaq Nadiadwala, filed a complaint against his wife, her parents and her brother for illegally withholding the couple's two children, reported the Economic Times.

Nadiadwala said that despite the expiry of the visit visa, his children were in "illegal detention" in Lahore. He added that Interpol should be involved in the matter.

He is seeking the safe return of his children to India and his wife too if she is found under coercion with the help of the Pakistan High Commission.

