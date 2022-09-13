Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez drops jaws in gorgeous white halter dress

Selena Gomez set fashion goals as she stepped out in a stylish look during the 2022 Emmy Award in Los Angeles on Monday.

The Good For You singer didn't bother with walking the red carpet at the Award ceremony still she stole the show when she appeared in a stunning beaded white dress inside the Microsoft Theater for the main show.

She may have made a low-key entrance after being snubbed in the acting categories for her Hulu comedy series Only Murders In The Building, though she still scored a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series for producing the acclaimed show, which was ultimately won by Ted Lasso.

The Spring Breakers star had all eyes on her in her sleeveless white halter dress, which hugged her curves.

Selena arrived at the Emmys shortly before 6 p.m. PT, after the red carpet had already been closed, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Selena joined her senior costars Steve Martin and Martin Short — both of whom scored acting nominations for their series — on stage to present the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.







