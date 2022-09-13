 
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
10-year-old disabled girl allegedly raped in Lahore

A representational image showing a person holding a placard saying stop rape. — AFP/ File
  • Case has been registered against an unknown accused upon the complaint of the girl's father, police say.
  • Chief Minister Punjab Pervez Elahi has taken notice of the incident.
  • Elahi says justice should be ensured for the victim's family.

LAHORE: A 10-year-old disabled girl has been allegedly raped in the Chiragh Shah Basti area of Lahore, Geo News reported Tuesday.

According to the police, a case has been registered against an unknown suspect upon the complaint of the girl's father.

Chief Minister Punjab Pervez Elahi has taken notice of the incident and has sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore. Elahi said that justice should be ensured for the victim's family. 

Punjab decides to impose emergency due to rise in rape cases

Back in June, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Atta Tarar said that the Punjab government had decided to declare an emergency amid a rapid increase of reported cases of sexual abuse against women and children.

Speaking at a press conference at the PML-N's headquarters, he stated that an increase in such incidents was a serious issue for society and government officials.

“Four to five cases of rape are being reported daily in Punjab due to which the government is considering special measures to deal with cases of sexual harassment, abuse and coercion,” he added.

Train gang rape: Suspects also filmed victim, investigation officer tells court

"To deal with rape cases, the administration has declared an emergency," he stated, adding that all cases will be reviewed by the Cabinet Committee on Rape and Law and Order.

He said that now was the time for parents to learn how to protect their children, adding that the government will raise the number of DNA samples on a fast-track basis.

Three suspects arrested in train gang-rape case: IG railways police

"A system on abuse will be implemented in two weeks, reducing the incidents," he added. 

