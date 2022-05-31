Three suspects arrested in train gang-rape case: IG railways police

Inspector General (IG) of Railway Police Faisal Shahkar speaking at a press conference in Lahore on May 31, 2022. — Screengrab/ Geo News

LAHORE: Three suspects have been arrested in a case of alleged gang-rape of a woman travelling by train to Karachi after meeting her in-laws.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Inspector General (IG) of Railway Police Faisal Shahkar said that the three men have been arrested and their DNA tests will be taken. He said that arresting the suspects was a challenge as they were hiding from the police and two of them had switched off their phones.

IG Shahkar said the train on which the incident took place was being run by a private company, adding that they had their own staff on the train.

He said that the company should have run a background check on the employees before hiring them.

"Criminal and administrative action will be taken against the owner of the private company who was running the train," said the Railways police chief.

He added that a show-cause notice will be given to the company and its contract will be cancelled.

Talking about the incident, IG Shahkar said that the woman came to Multan to meet her husband and had a quarrel with him for not bringing their children along with her.

"The victim boarded the train without a ticket and the ticket checker took the woman with her by telling to give her an AC seat on the train."

He said that the victim has mentioned three men, adding that the case belongs to Karachi's region and the suspect will be produced before the court.

Railway staffers gang-rape woman travelling by train

Three Bahauddin Zakariya Express railway staffers — two ticket checkers and their in-charge — gang-raped a woman passenger, Geo News reported Monday. The train runs between Multan and Karachi.

A case was registered against the suspects on the complaint of the woman by the Karachi City Station police. She has recorded her statement with the police as well.

According to the FIR, the victim was travelling to Karachi from her in-laws place in Muzaffargarh via a train running under the private sector.