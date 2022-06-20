Punjab decides to impose emergency due to rise in rape cases

Woman holding a placard reading "Stop rape" during a protest against an alleged gang rape of a woman, in Lahore on September 17, 2020. — AFP

Punjab takes notice of increasing occurrences of women and child sexual assault.

Four to five cases of rape being reported daily in Punjab.

All cases will be reviewed by Cabinet Committee on Rape and Law and Order, says Punjab home minister.

LAHORE: Punjab Home Minister Atta Tarar said Sunday that the Punjab government had decided to declare an emergency amid a rapid increase of reported cases of sexual abuse against women and children.

Speaking at a press conference at the PML-N's headquarters, he stated that an increase in such incidents was a serious issue for society and government officials. “Four to five cases of rape are being reported daily in Punjab due to which the government is considering special measures to deal with cases of sexual harassment, abuse and coercion,” he added.

"To deal with rape cases, the administration has declared an emergency," he stated, adding that all cases will be reviewed by the Cabinet Committee on Rape and Law and Order.



He stated that civil society, women's rights organisations, teachers, and attorneys would be consulted. He urged parents to teach their children about the importance of safety and that youngsters should not be left alone in their homes without supervision. Tarar stated that the accused in a number of cases had been detained, the government had launched an anti-rape campaign, and that students would be warned about harassment in schools.

The home minister stated that now is the time for parents to learn how to protect their children. He stated that the government will raise the number of DNA samples on a fast-track basis.

"A system on abuse will be implemented in two weeks, reducing the incidents," he added.