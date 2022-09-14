Kate Middleton ‘finding comfort’ with ‘growing backlash’ against Meghan Markle

Royal experts allege Kate Middleton has come to ‘find comfort’ In the ‘growing backlash’ that surrounds Meghan Markle.

This insight has been brought to light by an inside source close to Closer Magazine.

They began by admitting, “Kate is very calm and not one to make a fuss, but there's only so much she can take and part of her is struggling to stay quiet – it's been nearly two years of these constant attacks.”

They believe Kate “almost always finds a way to not rise to any outside stress or negativity of any kind. But this is a tough one to swallow, and she has felt like there have been digs made at her personally.”

The Duchess of Cambridge hopes these digs don’t “get worse as Meghan steps up her profile with more interviews and broadcasts.”

The source also went on to explain how the wife of Prince William, heir apparent, has “taken comfort from reports” that Meghan Markle “is losing her popularity with her American fanbase.”

“She'll see it as some kind of sweet revenge that her latest comments have seemingly backfired – the response has been quite surprising – it's almost as if Meghan's caused her own downfall.”

While Kate Middleton has played peace keeper for Prince William and Harry since the early days, she “just wants peace for everyone” and wishes that she “could move on and stick to making positive comments for everyone's benefit.”