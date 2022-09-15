 
Meghan Markle 'vulgar' move interrupted as Prince William 'stops' war

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have fairly slim chances to be forgiven by the royal family, says expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who slammed The Firm with racism allegations during their 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, allegedly waged a war with Prince William.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told the Daily Star: "I applaud the Prince and Princess of Wales for allowing Harry and Meghan to be seen with them after that horrific Oprah interview," referring to the Sussexes' first-ever tell-all interview back in 2021 where the couple made a number of allegations including that Meghan and her unborn child had faced racism at the hands of a member of the Royal Family.

She added: "By being seen together, they temporarily stop the war of the Windsors conversation."

Forgiveness for the Sussexes, however, seems impossible to Ms Schofield.

"I don’t know how anyone could forgive Harry and Meghan," she continued.

"The death of the Queen only interrupted Meghan’s victory lap around the UK.

"Promoting herself and her podcast through charity stops. Vulgar," she concluded.

