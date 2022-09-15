 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Is Queen Camilla instigating 'anti-Meghan' spite on social media?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Queen Consort Camilla's upcoming biography is rumoured to spill bombshell details of her feud with Meghan Markle.

The book, written by royal expert Angela Levin,"uncovers Camilla's rocky journey to be accepted by the royal family." 

"Most of all, Levin tells the story of how [Camilla] has changed from a fun-loving young woman to one of the senior royals' hardest workers," notes the book's summary.

Levin is famously known for stirring anti-Meghan conversations in the media. 

In an interview with TalkTV, Ms Levin was asked: "Do you feel any guilt that you have been responsible for fuelling a kind of anti-Meghan faction that has been spiteful and targeting, and possibly fanciful as well? I mean, quite a lot of what has been said about her has been pretty much manufactured anyway." 

"I don't have to justify myself to you. I'm not in court," blasted Ms Levin in a bold response.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'vulgar' move interrupted as Prince William 'stops' war

Meghan Markle 'vulgar' move interrupted as Prince William 'stops' war
Nicola Peltz mother 'took charge' to slam Victoria Beckham with US wedding

Nicola Peltz mother 'took charge' to slam Victoria Beckham with US wedding
R. Kelly convicted of child pornography charges

R. Kelly convicted of child pornography charges
Meghan Markle criticised for 'smirking' in picture with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle criticised for 'smirking' in picture with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry accused of leaking information to the press after Queen's death

Prince Harry accused of leaking information to the press after Queen's death

Four-kilometre queue as mourners file past Queen Elizabeth's coffin

Four-kilometre queue as mourners file past Queen Elizabeth's coffin
Piers Morgan defends Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost

Piers Morgan defends Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost

Zac Efron's new film premiers at Toronto International Film Festival

Zac Efron's new film premiers at Toronto International Film Festival

Kate Middleton looks pensive as she takes part in Queen's funeral procession

Kate Middleton looks pensive as she takes part in Queen's funeral procession
Margot Robbie in tears while leaving Cara Delevingne’s house sparks health concern

Margot Robbie in tears while leaving Cara Delevingne’s house sparks health concern
Royal fans show mercy to Prince Andrew during his walk behind Queen's coffin in London

Royal fans show mercy to Prince Andrew during his walk behind Queen's coffin in London
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace for final time, lies in state at Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace for final time, lies in state at Westminster Hall

Latest

view all