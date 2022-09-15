Is Queen Camilla instigating 'anti-Meghan' spite on social media?

Queen Consort Camilla's upcoming biography is rumoured to spill bombshell details of her feud with Meghan Markle.

The book, written by royal expert Angela Levin,"uncovers Camilla's rocky journey to be accepted by the royal family."

"Most of all, Levin tells the story of how [Camilla] has changed from a fun-loving young woman to one of the senior royals' hardest workers," notes the book's summary.

Levin is famously known for stirring anti-Meghan conversations in the media.

In an interview with TalkTV, Ms Levin was asked: "Do you feel any guilt that you have been responsible for fuelling a kind of anti-Meghan faction that has been spiteful and targeting, and possibly fanciful as well? I mean, quite a lot of what has been said about her has been pretty much manufactured anyway."

"I don't have to justify myself to you. I'm not in court," blasted Ms Levin in a bold response.