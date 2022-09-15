 
Thursday Sep 15 2022
Royal guard protecting Queen’s coffin dramatically faints in front of mourners

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

A royal guard dramatically collapsed in front of crowds of mourners while he was watching over Queen Elizabeth’s coffin at Westminster Hall on late Wednesday.

The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket, holding a ceremonial staff, when he suddenly fell forwards to the floor at around 1am.

The guard was dressed in a black uniform and was holding a staff, and then he tripped on the podium and fell on his face. The incident left the crowds of mourners in shock.

The police rushed to help him and then he quickly resumed back his position.

Thousands of mourners lined up at Westminster Hall, London in long queues stretching for about 5 kilometers to pay their final respect to the late queen, who passed away on September 8, at the age of 96.

The Queen’s coffin is guarded around the clock by service members from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division, or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London. Her Majesty’s state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19.

