 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry WILL wear his military uniform at special event for Queen

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 16, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry has been allowed to wear his military uniform at a special event for his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth, Mirror UK has confirmed.

This comes as it was announced earlier this week that the Duke of Sussex will not be allowed to wear his military uniform at any events leading up to the Queen’s funeral on September 19, 2022, and at the funeral itself, owing to a royal order that allows only working royals to wear their military uniforms.

After a monumental row erupted over the decision and Prince Harry’s rep was forced to issue an official statement, sources close to the royal family have confirmed that he will, in fact, wear his uniform at a special vigil involving the Queen’s grandchildren at Westminster Hall on Saturday.

Talking to Mirror UK, the source confirmed: “Common sense has prevailed. It was a ludicrous situation given the Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans.”

“It is important that the Queen's grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together,” the insider concluded.

All of the Queen’s eight grandchildren, including Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William, and Prince Andrew’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, are expected to take part in the 15-minute vigil. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not invited' to major event hosted by King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not invited' to major event hosted by King Charles
Blake Lively announces pregnancy with surprise red carpet appearance: See

Blake Lively announces pregnancy with surprise red carpet appearance: See
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry really hate Camilla?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry really hate Camilla?
Meghan and Harry's public display of affection on Queen's memorial service sparks reactions

Meghan and Harry's public display of affection on Queen's memorial service sparks reactions
Prince Andrew could get big royal role

Prince Andrew could get big royal role
Saudi Arabia's King Salman speaks with King Charles III, offers condolences for Queen's death

Saudi Arabia's King Salman speaks with King Charles III, offers condolences for Queen's death
Queen Elizabeth to be buried next to her husband Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth to be buried next to her husband Prince Philip
Restraining order issued against Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle

Restraining order issued against Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle
Kim Kardashian focusing on career after Pete Davidson breakup: ‘Want to chill’

Kim Kardashian focusing on career after Pete Davidson breakup: ‘Want to chill’

King Charles’ annoyance over pen draws comparisons to 'patient' Queen Elizabeth

King Charles’ annoyance over pen draws comparisons to 'patient' Queen Elizabeth
Stranger Things star Maya Hawke reflects on how to deal with ‘nepotism thing’

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke reflects on how to deal with ‘nepotism thing’
Prince Harry ‘can’t change’ his bombshell memoir even after Queen’s death

Prince Harry ‘can’t change’ his bombshell memoir even after Queen’s death

Latest

view all