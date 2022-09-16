Kate Middleton leaves young girl 'overwhelmed' with sweet gesture

Kate Middleton helped a young girl place her corgi toy among the tributes to the Queen.

The newly-appointed Princess of Wales on September 15 stepped out to wave to a crowd of mourners gathered outside the late monarch’s Norfolk residence with Prince William.

The 40-year-old royal left fans swooning when she spotted an eight-year-old school girl in the crowd.

Kate then took the girl to the carpet of flowers laid in honour of the late Queen and helped her place the toy among the tributes.

According to Daily Mail, the girl, named Elizabeth Sulkovska, recalled the heart-touching moment: “I went with her to put the flowers and the corgi down. She said, ‘Where do you think we should lay the flowers?’ and I said ‘We should put them there.'”

Georgory Hill - a headteacher at the girl’s school, shared: “Elizabeth was overwhelmed, she cried with joy at being chosen. It's just a wonderful, amazing opportunity.”

“The older generation obviously knew the Queen for longer but young children that haven't experienced the Queen for long on the throne still are greatly moved by her passing, and really want to do their best to celebrate her life and legacy and never forget her,” he added.