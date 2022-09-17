Meghan Markle appears ‘uncertain’ not rude during Windsor walkabout

FileFootage

Meghan Markle’s alleged rude behaviour during her Windsor walkabout with Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton was defended by experts.



Body language expert Judi James told Express that the Duchess of Sussex’s interaction with palace aide didn’t look like ‘rudeness’.

“She is holding flowers and presumably he came across to let her know she could leave them with someone,” the expert explained.

“She turns down the offer and her less immediate response is not just to smile but to also bend her knees and lean backward, which is a self-lowering gesture that implies kindness and thanks rather than rudeness,” she continued.

James added, “The cameras were all at a distance so I doubt she found herself surprised by one close to her that would prompt a change of expression.”