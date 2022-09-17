 
sports
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

PFF seeks international exposure for Pakistan women's football team

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

The Pakistan team celebrates after hitting a goal against the Maldives during their last match of the SAFF Women’s Cup, on September 13, 2022. — Photo by author
KARACHI: Following the demolition of Maldives with a massive 7-0 defeat by the national women's football team, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has approached soccer associations of different countries to organise international friendlies to put the squad to tougher tests.  

Pakistan women's football team marked their return to international football earlier this month during SAFF Championship.

“Along with our men’s team, we are planning to arrange some matches for our women’s teams as well,” said a source in PFF.

“We have a window for women's international friendly matches from 7th to 15th November and there will be an international tour for the girls in this window, for sure,” federation officials said.

According to a source, the PFF is in contact with Saudi Arabia and the Maldives for friendlies with the Pakistan team.

Saudi Arabia recently made its debut in women's football, while the Maldives is currently among developing teams from the region.

“The Maldives is very keen to host us, while discussions with Saudi Arabia are also on the right track,” the source added.

An official further explained that these matches would be away games for Pakistan as Jinnah and Punjab stadiums were currently being renovated.

