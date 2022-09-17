 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles honours Prince Andrew with latest move?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

King Charles honours Prince Andrew with latest move?
King Charles honours Prince Andrew with latest move?

King Charles III and his three siblings stood guard around their mother Queen Elizabeth II´s coffin on Friday in solemn vigil honouring Britain´s longest-serving monarch.

The new king, Princess Anne, and Princes Andrew and Edward mounted the guard in silence around her flag-shrouded casket as members of the public, who had queued for hours, continued to file past.

The "Vigil of the Princes", with the royals all in ceremonial naval uniform, formed an emotionally-charged moment in London´s mediaeval Westminster Hall, where Queen Elizabeth´s coffin is lying in state ahead of Monday´s funeral.

Her children stood with their heads bowed for 12 minutes as other members of the royal family including Queen Consort Camilla watched on and the public paid their own last respects.

According to AFP, Andrew -- stripped this year of his royal titles over assault scandal -- was allowed to wear military uniform for the only time during the 11-day mourning period.

The Duke of York, as he is also known, flew Royal Navy helicopters during the 1982 Falklands War with Argentina.

Prince Harry, who served two tours with the British army in Afghanistan -- has reportedly also been given special permission to wear his military uniform despite no longer being a working royal. (Web Desk/AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Trevor Noah lambastes online racists over Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid criticism: Watch

Trevor Noah lambastes online racists over Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid criticism: Watch
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear ‘unusually tactile’ ahead of Queen’s funeral

Prince William, Kate Middleton appear ‘unusually tactile’ ahead of Queen’s funeral
Meghan Markle appears ‘uncertain’ not rude during Windsor walkabout

Meghan Markle appears ‘uncertain’ not rude during Windsor walkabout
Blake Lively wanted to make ‘statement’ with pregnancy announcement: ‘Truly Glowing’

Blake Lively wanted to make ‘statement’ with pregnancy announcement: ‘Truly Glowing’
King Charles III could ‘rule forever’: predicts psychic Baba Vanga

King Charles III could ‘rule forever’: predicts psychic Baba Vanga
Britney Spears wants to settle legal fight with father, Tri-Star for $7 million: Report

Britney Spears wants to settle legal fight with father, Tri-Star for $7 million: Report
Prince William, Harry prepare to hold vigil by Queen’s coffin

Prince William, Harry prepare to hold vigil by Queen’s coffin
Mia Khalifa calls dead Queen as old as 'Magna Carta', tired of London traffic

Mia Khalifa calls dead Queen as old as 'Magna Carta', tired of London traffic
Queen’s controversial mural sparks outrage among locals: ‘Vandalism!’

Queen’s controversial mural sparks outrage among locals: ‘Vandalism!’
King Charles warned Andrew as 'Counsellor of State' is 'embarrassment' to Crown

King Charles warned Andrew as 'Counsellor of State' is 'embarrassment' to Crown
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'won't sit' with world leaders at King Charles dinner

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'won't sit' with world leaders at King Charles dinner
David Beckham 'in tears' after 12-hour wait to see Queen: 'I was wrong'

David Beckham 'in tears' after 12-hour wait to see Queen: 'I was wrong'

Latest

view all