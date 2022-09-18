Royal family's latest move likely to antagonize Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A Palace spokesperson has reiterated that Sunday’s state reception is “for working royals only” after it was reported that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle would also be part of the event.

Shortly after the statement was issued, royal correspondent Omid Scobie wrote, "No further comment or guidance on why the Sussexes were invited (and now seemingly uninvited)."



The statement came after the royal family was praised for allowing Harry to wear his military uniform at grandchildren vigil.

According to Meghan and Harry's supporters, the move would antagonize the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.