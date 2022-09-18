 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal family's latest move likely to antagonize Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Royal familys latest move likely to antagonize Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A Palace spokesperson has reiterated that Sunday’s state reception is “for working royals only” after it was reported that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle would also be part of the event.

Shortly after the statement was issued, royal correspondent Omid Scobie wrote, "No further comment or guidance on why the Sussexes were invited (and now seemingly uninvited)."

The statement came after the royal family was praised for allowing Harry to wear his military uniform at grandchildren vigil.

According to Meghan and Harry's supporters, the move would antagonize the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry asked to tell Meghan Markle 'no' after time with royals

Prince Harry asked to tell Meghan Markle 'no' after time with royals
Camilla, 'most hated woman in Britain', was branded 'wicked' by Queen

Camilla, 'most hated woman in Britain', was branded 'wicked' by Queen
Camilla hails Queen Elizabeth, a 'solitary woman' in a man's world

Camilla hails Queen Elizabeth, a 'solitary woman' in a man's world
Drew Barrymore spills the beans on ‘sugar ban’ during childhood

Drew Barrymore spills the beans on ‘sugar ban’ during childhood
King Charles plans to deprive Prince Harry and Andrew of key roles

King Charles plans to deprive Prince Harry and Andrew of key roles

Sarah Michelle Gellar weighs in on being a young female star in show business

Sarah Michelle Gellar weighs in on being a young female star in show business
When Johnny Depp mocked King Charles

When Johnny Depp mocked King Charles

Ageing Hollywood sign to get a facelift

Ageing Hollywood sign to get a facelift
Prince Harry and Prince William's vigil reunion melts Piers Morgan's heart

Prince Harry and Prince William's vigil reunion melts Piers Morgan's heart
Camilla wins praise for first week in Queen Consort role

Camilla wins praise for first week in Queen Consort role
Kim Kardashian on children disturbing zoom work meetings: ‘so embarrassing’

Kim Kardashian on children disturbing zoom work meetings: ‘so embarrassing’
Prince Harry breaks down in tears for being honoured by King Charles and William

Prince Harry breaks down in tears for being honoured by King Charles and William

Latest

view all