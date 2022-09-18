 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's desperation ridiculed: 'Name rhymes with beggin!'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been ridiculed for her ‘constant flareups’ against the royals through Oprah.

Royal author and biographer Meghan Mccain issued this shocking claim in her latest piece for the Daily Mail.

She began by writing, “Prince William is now number two after King Charles, and Prince Williams' three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are next in line.”

“Then comes Harry and his kids, Archie and Lilibet. But they haven't officially been given the titles prince and princess, which is their traditional right as grandchildren of a monarch – as they now are.”

“I know! Who cares! Well, I bet there's one person that does, and her name rhymes with beggin'.”

“This is just one of many insignificant flare-ups that may convince Meghan to once again shout, 'Off with their heads,' and run off to Oprah to spill all the Royal dirty laundry.”

