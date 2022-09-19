Netflix drops official release date of 'Mismatched' season 2

Netflix dropped official date of 'Mismatched' season 2

Netflix Mismatched season 2 premiere date has finally been revealed by the streaming platform.

The 2017 young adult romance novel when Dimple Met Rishi by Indian-American author Sandhya Menon is the inspiration for the web series.

The teen series Mismatched season 2 is releasing on October 13, 2022 on Netflix.

The team started shooting for the second season back in August with Rohit sharing a picture with Prajakta with the caption, “Ready for the feels, the drama, the romance, all over again, Season 02, Day 01 #Mismatched"





Prajakta Koli also took to Instagram to share the news, captioning as it, "How to stay calm till this comes out now"?









Akarsh Khurana, the creator, and director of Mismatched Season 2 posted a teaser and the release date on his official Instagram profile and wrote.

“Since December 2020, one question has been posed to me wherever I went, online and offline. Today, finally, we have an answer. Mark your calendars! Mismatched Season 2 drops on 14th October, only on @netflix_in. Suspense khatam, Intezaar shuru.”











