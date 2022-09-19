 
pakistan
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz Sharif condoles with King Charles III over Queen Elizabeth’s death

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets King Charles III during the reception hosted by the king for the visiting dignitaries. — Courtesy Radio Pakistan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets King Charles III during the reception hosted by the king for the visiting dignitaries. — Courtesy Radio Pakistan

  • PM Shehbaz attends UK King's reception in London.
  • Condoles over death of Queen Elizabeth II.
  • PM says Pakistan looks forward to welcoming King Charles III.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with King Charles III today in London and condoled over the death of Queen Elizabeth II during the reception hosted by the king for the visiting dignitaries.

The Pakistani premier is among hundreds of foreign royals and heads of state invited to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II for one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings in decades.

Around 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries along with their partners are expected, according to BBC and Sky News reports.

Extending condolences over the passing of his mother, PM Shehbaz Sharif observed that the late monarch was a source of inspiration and strength for generations of Commonwealth citizens.

The prime minister recalled that the people of Pakistan had fond memories of the Queen’s two visits to the country and the bond of affection between the Royal family and the Pakistani nation had only strengthened with time.

On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, the PM conveyed his best wishes to the UK king on his accession to the throne and expressed the hope that he would carry on the legacy of his mother in further strengthening friendship among Commonwealth nations.

The premier said that the people of Pakistan held King Charles III in high esteem and looked forward to welcoming him in Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

PM Shehbaz also thanked the British monarch for the Royal family’s expression of sympathy and support in the wake of the unprecedented floods. “The appeal for help and the response from both the British government and the public was deeply appreciated in Pakistan,” he told the King.

More From Pakistan:

Six bodies recovered in Sindh's Khairpur after flood water starts receding

Six bodies recovered in Sindh's Khairpur after flood water starts receding
Pakistan will 'absolutely not' default on debts despite floods, finance minister says

Pakistan will 'absolutely not' default on debts despite floods, finance minister says
PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif agree on holding elections at stipulated time

PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif agree on holding elections at stipulated time
Only PM Shehbaz Sharif will appoint new army chief: Fazl tells Imran Khan

Only PM Shehbaz Sharif will appoint new army chief: Fazl tells Imran Khan
Pakistan slams India for arrests of Islamic scholars in IIOJK: FO

Pakistan slams India for arrests of Islamic scholars in IIOJK: FO
Karachi weather update: Drizzle likely today in port city

Karachi weather update: Drizzle likely today in port city
Fake 'pir' allegedly rapes Punjab girl under ploy of 'shooing away jinn'

Fake 'pir' allegedly rapes Punjab girl under ploy of 'shooing away jinn'
School assembly, PT sessions banned as dengue cases swell in Karachi

School assembly, PT sessions banned as dengue cases swell in Karachi
PM Shehbaz Sharif to address UNGA on Sept 23, highlight action on climate change threat

PM Shehbaz Sharif to address UNGA on Sept 23, highlight action on climate change threat
Russia offered gas, wheat aid amid famine risk in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

Russia offered gas, wheat aid amid famine risk in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif
Weekly currency update: Dollar may surpass all time-high of Rs240 next week

Weekly currency update: Dollar may surpass all time-high of Rs240 next week
Govt rejects emergence of new strain amid countrywide dengue outbreak

Govt rejects emergence of new strain amid countrywide dengue outbreak

Latest

view all