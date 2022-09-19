PM Shehbaz Sharif condoles with King Charles III over Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets King Charles III during the reception hosted by the king for the visiting dignitaries. — Courtesy Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with King Charles III today in London and condoled over the death of Queen Elizabeth II during the reception hosted by the king for the visiting dignitaries.



The Pakistani premier is among hundreds of foreign royals and heads of state invited to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II for one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings in decades.

Around 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries along with their partners are expected, according to BBC and Sky News reports.

Extending condolences over the passing of his mother, PM Shehbaz Sharif observed that the late monarch was a source of inspiration and strength for generations of Commonwealth citizens.



The prime minister recalled that the people of Pakistan had fond memories of the Queen’s two visits to the country and the bond of affection between the Royal family and the Pakistani nation had only strengthened with time.

On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, the PM conveyed his best wishes to the UK king on his accession to the throne and expressed the hope that he would carry on the legacy of his mother in further strengthening friendship among Commonwealth nations.

The premier said that the people of Pakistan held King Charles III in high esteem and looked forward to welcoming him in Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

PM Shehbaz also thanked the British monarch for the Royal family’s expression of sympathy and support in the wake of the unprecedented floods. “The appeal for help and the response from both the British government and the public was deeply appreciated in Pakistan,” he told the King.