King Charles thanks public ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

King Charles III said Sunday he had been "moved beyond measure" by the outpouring of public sympathy following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in a message of thanks on the eve of her grand state funeral.



King Charles said that he and his wife Queen Consort Camilla had been "so deeply touched" by messages of condolence and support from Britain and around the world.

Britain held a minute´s silence on Sunday in a tribute to Queen Elizabeth before Monday´s farewell.

"We were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen," he said in a statement.

"As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief."

Queen Elizabeth´s coffin has been lying in state on a catafalque in London´s historic Westminster Hall since Wednesday evening.

US President Joe Biden and Japan´s Emperor Naruhito were among the stream of dignitaries who paid tribute at the late monarch´s casket, Biden crossing himself and touching his heart as he stood on a gallery in the mediaeval hall.

Others who paid their last respects included French President Emmanuel Macron, King Harald V of Norway, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, King Letsie III of Lesotho and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg. (Web Desk/AFP)