 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles thanks public ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

King Charles thanks public ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
King Charles thanks public ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

King Charles III said Sunday he had been "moved beyond measure" by the outpouring of public sympathy following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in a message of thanks on the eve of her grand state funeral.

King Charles said that he and his wife Queen Consort Camilla had been "so deeply touched" by messages of condolence and support from Britain and around the world.

Britain held a minute´s silence on Sunday in a tribute to Queen Elizabeth before Monday´s farewell.

"We were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen," he said in a statement.

"As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief."

Queen Elizabeth´s coffin has been lying in state on a catafalque in London´s historic Westminster Hall since Wednesday evening.

US President Joe Biden and Japan´s Emperor Naruhito were among the stream of dignitaries who paid tribute at the late monarch´s casket, Biden crossing himself and touching his heart as he stood on a gallery in the mediaeval hall.

Others who paid their last respects included French President Emmanuel Macron, King Harald V of Norway, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, King Letsie III of Lesotho and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg. (Web Desk/AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Politicians slammed for skipping the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in-state

Politicians slammed for skipping the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in-state
Notable quotes of Queen Elizabeth

Notable quotes of Queen Elizabeth
Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' wins Toronto festival top prize

Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' wins Toronto festival top prize
'Woman King' rules N.American box office

'Woman King' rules N.American box office
Thousands react as royal family releases Queen's new photograph ahead of funeral

Thousands react as royal family releases Queen's new photograph ahead of funeral

Queen's jubilees chronicled changing times in Britain

Queen's jubilees chronicled changing times in Britain
Queen Elizabeth's reign rooted in ancestor Victoria

Queen Elizabeth's reign rooted in ancestor Victoria
Antigua's loyalists remain true to King Charles

Antigua's loyalists remain true to King Charles
Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth: Britain holds silence

Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth: Britain holds silence
ARIA Award winner Anthony Callea to sing at Queen Elizabeth's memorial in Australia

ARIA Award winner Anthony Callea to sing at Queen Elizabeth's memorial in Australia
Kourtney Kardashian claims she does let kids eat chips after backlash from fans

Kourtney Kardashian claims she does let kids eat chips after backlash from fans
'The Woman King' tops box office in North America

'The Woman King' tops box office in North America

Latest

view all