Monday Sep 19 2022
Thousands react as royal family releases Queen's new photograph ahead of funeral

Monday Sep 19, 2022

The royal family has released a new photograph of Queen Elizabeth ahead of her State Funeral.

According to statement, the photo was taken to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - the first British Monarch to reach this milestone.

"Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life," said the statement.

Thousands of people reacted to the picture within minutes after it was shared on social media.

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 earlier this week. Her son Charles became the King of England shortly after her death.

