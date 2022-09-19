South Africa demands return of diamond from British royal family

South Africa has demanded return of 500 Carat Great Star diamond from British royal family following the death Queen Elizabeth.



According to reports, campaigns, demanding return of diamonds in the possession of British royal family to their respective countries, have been launched by the social media users days after the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8.

Activists from South Africa have also joined the campaign, seeking return of Great Star diamond, the largest known clear cut gem.

Great Star of Africa, also known as Cullinan, was discovered during mining in South Africa in 1905.

It was handed over to British royal family by the colonial rulers and is currently mounted in a royal scepter belonging to Queen, according to the CNN.

The report quoted South African activist Thanduxolo Sabelo as telling the local media, "The Cullinan Diamond must be returned to South Africa with immediate effect.”

Also, an online petition has been launched seeking return of the diamond and it has been signed by thousands of people.