 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

South Africa demands return of diamond from British royal family

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

South Africa demands return of diamond from British royal family
South Africa demands return of diamond from British royal family

South Africa has demanded return of 500 Carat Great Star diamond from British royal family following the death Queen Elizabeth.

According to reports, campaigns, demanding return of diamonds in the possession of British royal family to their respective countries, have been launched by the social media users days after the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8.

Activists from South Africa have also joined the campaign, seeking return of Great Star diamond, the largest known clear cut gem.

Great Star of Africa, also known as Cullinan, was discovered during mining in South Africa in 1905.

It was handed over to British royal family by the colonial rulers and is currently mounted in a royal scepter belonging to Queen, according to the CNN.

The report quoted South African activist Thanduxolo Sabelo as telling the local media, "The Cullinan Diamond must be returned to South Africa with immediate effect.”

Also, an online petition has been launched seeking return of the diamond and it has been signed by thousands of people.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Her Majesty’s coffin departs to Wellington Arch

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Her Majesty’s coffin departs to Wellington Arch
Wreath on Queen’s coffin has flower from monarch’s wedding bouquet

Wreath on Queen’s coffin has flower from monarch’s wedding bouquet
Kate Middleton dubbed 'sight for sore eyes' at Queen Elizabeth II funeral

Kate Middleton dubbed 'sight for sore eyes' at Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Celebs Sophie Winkleman, Bear Grylls attend Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey

Celebs Sophie Winkleman, Bear Grylls attend Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey
Teary-eyed Piers Morgan praises 'spine-tingling' Queen funeral procession

Teary-eyed Piers Morgan praises 'spine-tingling' Queen funeral procession
Royals from all over the world attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Complete list

Royals from all over the world attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Complete list
Queen Funeral: The monarch's coffin departs Westminster Abbey

Queen Funeral: The monarch's coffin departs Westminster Abbey
Queen Funeral: UK observes 2-minutes of silence for the respected monarch

Queen Funeral: UK observes 2-minutes of silence for the respected monarch
Mike Myers ‘still gutted’ on Queen Elizabeth’s death: ‘Permanent part of my life’

Mike Myers ‘still gutted’ on Queen Elizabeth’s death: ‘Permanent part of my life’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive for Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive for Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey

Pic: Prince Andrew in tears over Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession

Pic: Prince Andrew in tears over Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession
Stranger Things star Maya Hawke wants her character dead in Stranger Things

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke wants her character dead in Stranger Things

Latest

view all