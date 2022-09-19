 
health
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
AFP

Biden says COVID pandemic in US 'is over'

By
AFP

Monday Sep 19, 2022

President Joe Biden is ‘just fine’ after his Covid-19 diagnosis. — AFP
President Joe Biden is ‘just fine’ after his Covid-19 diagnosis. — AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said in an interview aired Sunday that the COVID pandemic in the United States is over.

With COVID restrictions largely eliminated in the country and travel having rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, the comments were reflective of the current status of much of US society.

"The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it..., but the pandemic is over," Biden told the CBS news program "60 Minutes" in an interview taped as he walked the floor of the Detroit Auto Show last week.

"If you notice, no one's wearing masks," Biden said, gesturing around the hall.

"Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it's changing."

The president's remarks, however, come only a few weeks after his administration asked Congress for billions of dollars in funding to maintain its testing and vaccine programs through a potential fall wave.

The visit to Michigan last week by Biden, a self-professed "car guy," boosted the profile of the Detroit gathering, which is being held for the first time since 2019.

In a keynote speech, Biden highlighted recent legislation passed to support US automakers' shift to electric vehicles, as well as major new investments in semiconductor production.

More From Health:

Israel says troops enter Syria to pursue 'suspects'

Israel says troops enter Syria to pursue 'suspects'
China health chief tells public not to touch foreigners after first monkeypox case

China health chief tells public not to touch foreigners after first monkeypox case
Iran deploys tear gas, makes arrests at protest over woman's death

Iran deploys tear gas, makes arrests at protest over woman's death
India becomes crisis-hit Sri Lanka's top lender

India becomes crisis-hit Sri Lanka's top lender
Expert shares quick ways to fall asleep if you wake up in the night

Expert shares quick ways to fall asleep if you wake up in the night
Iranian police call woman's death in custody an 'unfortunate incident'

Iranian police call woman's death in custody an 'unfortunate incident'

Iranian women cut hair, burn hijab to protest Mahsa Amini's death

Iranian women cut hair, burn hijab to protest Mahsa Amini's death
Woman in India beats daughter's lover and throws chilli powder at him

Woman in India beats daughter's lover and throws chilli powder at him
Taliban release American engineer Mark Frerichs in prisoner swap: Muttaqi

Taliban release American engineer Mark Frerichs in prisoner swap: Muttaqi
Typhoon batters Japan with record rain, killing one

Typhoon batters Japan with record rain, killing one
Iran president demands US 'guarantees' on nuclear deal

Iran president demands US 'guarantees' on nuclear deal
Mukesh Ambani pulls off one shade of overseas M&A

Mukesh Ambani pulls off one shade of overseas M&A

Latest

view all