 
world
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
AFP

Biden hosts anti-extremism 'summit' at White House

By
AFP

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the crisis in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2021. — Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the crisis in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2021. — Reuters

  • Joe Biden will address White House conference on "hate-motivated violence".
  • Summit comes just eight weeks ahead of midterm elections.
  • Civil rights activists, religious leaders, academics will be among attendees.

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Thursday will address a White House conference on "hate-motivated violence" in his latest bid to call out what he sees as a dangerous tide of extremism across the country, officials said.

The event, dubbed "the United We Stand Summit," will highlight "the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety," the White House said in a statement.

The statement cited a deadly racist attack on a Black church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015, a mass shooting targeting Latinos in El Paso, Texas, in 2019, and another gun massacre, this time targeting African Americans, in Buffalo, New York, in May this year, as the kind of "hateful attacks" threatening the nation.

The summit comes just eight weeks ahead of midterm elections in which Republicans are seeking to take control of Congress.

It also comes just two weeks after Biden delivered a fiery speech denouncing the "extreme ideology" of former president Donald Trump, whose supporters overran the Capitol to try to overturn the 2020 election and who continues to promote far-right conspiracy theories.

A White House official told reporters that Thursday's event, which will feature a panel with both Republican and Democratic mayors, was not political and would "demonstrate that we can unite across partisan lines."

A cross-section of civil rights activists, religious leaders, academics and elected officials such as mayors will be among those attending, with Biden set to deliver the main address.

"The summit will put forward a shared vision for a more united America, demonstrating that the vast majority of Americans agree that there is no place for hate-fueled violence in our country and that when Americans stand united to renew civic bonds and heal divides, we can help prevent acts of hate and violence," the White House said. "Today's summit is just the beginning."

More From World:

South Korea arrests woman over dead children in suitcases

South Korea arrests woman over dead children in suitcases

Ukraine scientists claim they have spotted many UFOs

Ukraine scientists claim they have spotted many UFOs
Putin, Xi set to meet today in Samarkand

Putin, Xi set to meet today in Samarkand
Delhi High Court looks into condition of Pakistani Hindus living in city's slum

Delhi High Court looks into condition of Pakistani Hindus living in city's slum
Pizza girl: US woman breaks world record with 669 pizza items owned

Pizza girl: US woman breaks world record with 669 pizza items owned
In meeting with PM Shehbaz, Putin says pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible

In meeting with PM Shehbaz, Putin says pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible
Indo-Canadian charged with criminal vandalism for tearing Sikh leader's poster

Indo-Canadian charged with criminal vandalism for tearing Sikh leader's poster
US package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet irks India

US package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet irks India
WATCH: Black bear crashes kid's birthday picnic

WATCH: Black bear crashes kid's birthday picnic
'Humour over rumour': Taiwan's messaging model if China attacks

'Humour over rumour': Taiwan's messaging model if China attacks
India's rice exports set to fall 25% as levy make shipments expensive

India's rice exports set to fall 25% as levy make shipments expensive
EU to ban products made using forced labour, risking China anger

EU to ban products made using forced labour, risking China anger

Latest

view all