Monday Sep 19 2022
WATCH: Pakistani traveller deported from Dubai for damaging plane mid-air

Monday Sep 19, 2022

A Pakistani national was deported from Dubai for damaging a plane’s window and causing disturbance during a flight, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesman said Monday.

The man was believed to be suffering mental health problems. He boarded PIA’s Peshawar to Dubai-bound flight PK-283 and started creating disturbances as the plane took off, the spokesperson added.

He said that the man attacked the passengers and damaged the shutter of the plane's window when the cabin crew tried to stop him. The officials, however, handcuffed the disruptive passenger as per aviation procedures, he added.

The spokesperson further stated that the authorities arrested the passenger upon arrival at the airport and deported him the next day after scrutinising his documents.

PIA officials said that the passenger has been blacklisted.

