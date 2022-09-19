Wreath on Queen’s coffin has flower from monarch’s wedding bouquet

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has been complimented with a gorgeous but meaningful wreath as it is said to be grown from the plant of a bouquet the late monarch held at her wedding.

According to BBC, the wreath, placed on the coffin, contains foliage of rosemary, English Oak and myrtle which has been cut from a plant grown from myrtle used in the royal wedding.

The wreath has gold, pink and deep burgundy flowers with traces of white.

The coffin also has the Imperial State Crown and a wreath of flowers placed on top of it.

Meanwhile, BBC reported that Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral has been graced by the presence of some 500 world leaders and dignitaries, including royals from all over the world.