WATCH: Imran Khan instigates public to revolt

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday instigated the public to revolt and asked them to "threat those in return who are threatening them by calling from unknown numbers."



Khan's comments came during a PTI jalsa in Chakawal today.

“I am asking Pakistanis to break the fear of idols, those threatening you by calling from unknown numbers and frightening you, threat and scare them in return,” said Khan.

He claimed that since ‘Mr X and Mr Y’ have been issuing threats to people, they should be on the receiving end of a similar treatment.

“Make people frightened by calling them from secrete numbers, and threaten them of inflicting harm," he said.

Former prime minister also mocked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that he felt intimidated in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"His legs were trembling [kanpain taang rahi theen] in the presence of Putin during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the recently held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan.

He reiterated his agenda of calling on the public against the incumbent regime and said: "They [leaders of the coalition government] thought I would stay silent. They should have known that I have stood on my feet to reach this position."

Khan criticised PM Shehbaz for his recent foreign trips following flood devastations in the country and said: “Look at Shehbaz's insensitivity. He is visiting [countries] abroad during such conditions. What battle is he going to win aboard while the country has been flooded?”



Nitpicking the premier for his conversation with the United Nation’s Secretary-General António Guterres, he said: “I have not seen any prime minister talk like the way Shehbaz did with the UN’s secretary-general. He was asking him for money.”

He further revealed that the United Nations secretary-general knows that 60% of PM Shehbaz’s cabinet is released on bail. “On what basis would he [secretary-general] give you money as he knows that corruption cases are registered against the premier,” he said.

Khan also pointed his guns at Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari denouncing him for leaving the country during a time of crisis.

“Bilawal also went abroad. They have been imposed [on us] because he will listen to their orders,” Khan said.

Reiterating his previous position on bringing the allegedly looted money back into the country, Khan said: “If they bring back even half the [looted] money back, then Pakistan would not have to ask for funds.”

Regarding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Khan recalled that Shehbaz had signed an affidavit that his brother will return; “however, he didn’t come back.”

Khan, criticising PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, said: “Maryam holds a PhD in lying, she is acting like a princess and hasn’t even worked for an hour throughout her life, therefore, she knows nothing about merit.”