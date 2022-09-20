BLACKPINK rocks the stage at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with 'Shut Down' performance

BLACKPINK is winning hearts with their mind-blowing performance at title track Shut Down at Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The South Korean septet rocked the stage with their impressive performance on their recently released hit title track.

The girl band appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 20 and gave a spectacular performance at the mega hit song to promote their latest album BORN PINK.

All four members of the group were featured in the performance in funky and stylish outfits.

Previously, the band's agency YG Entertainment announced that the group will appear on the night show and it will also be performing on the title song of the album.

For the unversed, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is an American late-night talk show, created and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, broadcast on ABC.





