 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK rocks the stage at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with 'Shut Down' performance

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

BLACKPINK rocks the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Shut Down performance

BLACKPINK is winning hearts with their mind-blowing performance at title track Shut Down at Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The South Korean septet rocked the stage with their impressive performance on their recently released hit title track.

The girl band appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 20 and gave a spectacular performance at the mega hit song to promote their latest album BORN PINK.

All four members of the group were featured in the performance in funky and stylish outfits.

Previously, the band's agency YG Entertainment announced that the group will appear on the night show and it will also be performing on the title song of the album.

For the unversed, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is an American late-night talk show, created and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, broadcast on ABC.


Watch the Video 



More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton say ‘goodbye’ to ‘Queen, mother, grandmother’

Prince William, Kate Middleton say ‘goodbye’ to ‘Queen, mother, grandmother’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ordered to mend rift with William, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ordered to mend rift with William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry hangs head in disappointment as William allowed special salute

Prince Harry hangs head in disappointment as William allowed special salute
Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’, considered not wearing military uniform to Queen’s vigil: Here’s why

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’, considered not wearing military uniform to Queen’s vigil: Here’s why
Camilla unfit for Queen Consort? King wife spotted 'shaking' at funeral

Camilla unfit for Queen Consort? King wife spotted 'shaking' at funeral
Queen left 'crazy amout of spiritual energy' in Balmoral, says psychic

Queen left 'crazy amout of spiritual energy' in Balmoral, says psychic
David Beckham devastated as he loses his 'home' the Queen

David Beckham devastated as he loses his 'home' the Queen
Meghan Markle pregnant with baby No 3? Twitter spots baby bump at funeral

Meghan Markle pregnant with baby No 3? Twitter spots baby bump at funeral

Grimes drops FIRST PHOTO of Elon Musk daughter Exa: 'What a queen'

Grimes drops FIRST PHOTO of Elon Musk daughter Exa: 'What a queen'
'Vampire Diaries' star Paul Wesley breaks up with Ines de Ramon

'Vampire Diaries' star Paul Wesley breaks up with Ines de Ramon
Netflix movies, series releasing on the 20th & 21st September

Netflix movies, series releasing on the 20th & 21st September
Canadians pay touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Canadians pay touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Latest

view all