Prince Andrew 'exaggerated' sorrow, wanted to 'show world he is affected'

Prince Andrew is accused of exaggerating his emotions at Queen Elizabeth II funeral.

Her Majesty's second son, who was famously accused of sexually assaulting an American teenager, held back tears as he walked behind the 96-year-old's coffin.

Body language expert Adrianne Carter believes the Duke of York was desperately faking his cries for the cameras.



She told Daily Star: "Andrew [is] pulling an exaggerated sorrowful face it looks to me.



"Looks like he wants to show the world how much he’s affected."

Earlier this month, Andrew was stripped of his military patronages and titles owing to his sex scandal. The royal eventually buried the civil lawsuit with a multi-million pay out.