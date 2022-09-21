Matrimonial ad forbids 'software engineers' from sending proposals

Representational image of a couple holding hands. — AFP/File

People look for many qualities while choosing their life partners. However, some of the matrimonial advertisements in newspapers have grabbed the attention of the netizens for their strange requirements.

This one such ad for a groom has taken the internet by storm according to which, software engineers are not welcome to call.

Moreover, per the ad, the groom must be an IAS/IPS, working doctor (PG), industrialist/businessman.

The picture was shared on Twitter with the caption: "Future of the IT does not look so sound."

Many people reacted to ad with some taking it as a joke while some highlighted the role played by the IT sector.

