WATCH: World’s first electric monster truck crushes cars

Monster truck seen crushing cars as part of a free Detroit Auto Show. — Screengrab via Facebook

A monster truck was seen crushing cars as part of a free Detroit Auto Show where visitors rushed to the scene to record the moment on their phones and take pictures of Bigfoot 20, the world's first electric monster truck.

It has been 10 years since the mighty truck that weighs over 5,000 kg was built. It made its public debut in 2012 and to date is the only battery-powered monster truck, reported Gulf Today.

Owner and event producer of Monster Truck Throwdown, Elliott Miller, said that the Ford-built model runs "purely on methanol".



Miller believes that it might remain the only electric monster truck.



After crushing many cars with his "Sinistar" truck, he told the reporters that he was not sure if it would "become its own class".

Regardless of the electric vehicles, residents enjoy the return of the Auto Show after the pandemic.

A 76-year-old local resident said he has been attending the show since he was 13.