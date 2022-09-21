 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Reuters

Spotify takes on Amazon's Audible, launches audiobook service

By
Reuters

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. — Reuters
The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. — Reuters

  • Spotify Technology launches its audiobook service in US.
  • Users will be able to browse the catalog on Spotify app.
  • Audiobooks market was estimated at $4.8 billion in 2021.

Spotify Technology is locking horns with Amazon's Audible, with the launch of its audiobook service in the United States.

Spotify users in the country will have access to over 300,000 audiobook titles, the Swedish firm said in a blog on Tuesday.

Users will be able to browse the catalog on the Spotify app and purchase through the website, it added, similar to the purchase of Spotify subscription.

The audiobooks market was estimated at $4.8 billion in 2021 and was expected to grow at about 14% compound annual growth rate to $9.3 billion by 2026, according to media consultancy Omdia.

Spotify has charted an aggressive expansion path as it looks to supplement its earnings from music streaming with other revenue-generating formats such as podcasts, on which it has spent more than $1 billion to add popular names such as Joe Rogan to its roster.

More From Sci-Tech:

WATCH: World’s first electric monster truck crushes cars

WATCH: World’s first electric monster truck crushes cars
Meet Maya, world's first cloned wild Arctic wolf

Meet Maya, world's first cloned wild Arctic wolf
'Idiot and liar': Elon Musk lambasts US professor over emerald mine claim

'Idiot and liar': Elon Musk lambasts US professor over emerald mine claim
Saudi Arabia buys pair of SpaceX astronaut seats from Axiom: sources

Saudi Arabia buys pair of SpaceX astronaut seats from Axiom: sources
Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot

Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot
NASA's InSight lander detects space rocks as they slam into Mars

NASA's InSight lander detects space rocks as they slam into Mars
UAE sets eyes on the Moon with Rashid rover launching in November

UAE sets eyes on the Moon with Rashid rover launching in November
Take-Two confirms GTA VI leak, says game development unaffected

Take-Two confirms GTA VI leak, says game development unaffected
Elon Musk says Starlink will seek exemption from Iranian sanctions

Elon Musk says Starlink will seek exemption from Iranian sanctions
Apple to hike App Store prices in Pakistan, other countries from Oct

Apple to hike App Store prices in Pakistan, other countries from Oct
Cracked iPhone back glass? Some new models much easier to fix, firm finds

Cracked iPhone back glass? Some new models much easier to fix, firm finds
New iPhones have Qualcomm satellite modem, new Apple radio chips

New iPhones have Qualcomm satellite modem, new Apple radio chips

Latest

view all