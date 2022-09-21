 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Adam Levine cheating scandal: He cannot resist 'female attention'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Adam Levine cheating scandal: He cannot resist female attention
Adam Levine cheating scandal: He cannot resist female attention

Adam Levine cannot escape 'cheating' as the singer crave 'female attention,' as per PEOPLE.

The 43-year-old singer rejected the reports of having an illicit affair. However, he confessed to 'crossing a line' during his marriage to Behati Prinsloo amid exchanging flirtatious texts with other women.

Citing a source close to the singer, PEOPLE claimed that the Girls Like You singer swore that 'nothing physical happened.'

"He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them — she specifically said they have a physical relationship, but he is completely denying that to friends," the source adds.

As for why the singer had flirtations outside his marriage, the source says Levine craves "female attention."

"Why would he do this? He liked the attention," the source tells PEOPLE. "He likes it more than most."

The source adds that "during COVID-19" Levine "was isolated," however he and Prinsloo, 34, "definitely didn't break up and they weren't on a break."

Meanwhile, Instagram model Sumner Stroh alleged on TikTok that she had been in a relationship with Levine for over a year.

Also, the model claimed that Levine asked her permission to name his unborn baby to her name; the source adds that the request showed "very bad judgment."

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian talks about having another baby with Tristan Thompson: ‘Difficult time’

Khloe Kardashian talks about having another baby with Tristan Thompson: ‘Difficult time’

Margot Robbie recalls 'most humiliating moment of life': Report

Margot Robbie recalls 'most humiliating moment of life': Report

Will Smith reportedly planning big return to movies with ‘passion project’

Will Smith reportedly planning big return to movies with ‘passion project’
Meghan Markle planning ‘very own’ memoir release?

Meghan Markle planning ‘very own’ memoir release?
Kourtney Kardashian switches up her look with new short hair, copies Kendall Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian switches up her look with new short hair, copies Kendall Jenner
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe tests positive for Covid after Elizabeth II funeral

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe tests positive for Covid after Elizabeth II funeral
Kim Kardashian reveals how she handles criticism after spending 15-years in spotlight

Kim Kardashian reveals how she handles criticism after spending 15-years in spotlight

Queen Consort Camilla ‘the real boss’ behind King Charles's reign?

Queen Consort Camilla ‘the real boss’ behind King Charles's reign?
Britney Spears focusing on life with Sam Asghari following family feud

Britney Spears focusing on life with Sam Asghari following family feud
BTS Jungkook, J-hope, TXT, Lee Joon Gi, more stars at IU's 'The Golden Hour concert'

BTS Jungkook, J-hope, TXT, Lee Joon Gi, more stars at IU's 'The Golden Hour concert'
Here’s why Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds decided to have baby no. 4

Here’s why Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds decided to have baby no. 4
Jennifer Garner once again shows off eternity ring after Ben Affleck, JLo marriage

Jennifer Garner once again shows off eternity ring after Ben Affleck, JLo marriage

Latest

view all