Wednesday Sep 21 2022
Gigi Hadid would be a perfect partner for Leonardo DiCaprio ?

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio has been looking for a perfect match since his split from Camila Morrone.

The Oscar-winning actor 47, has become very smitten with the blonde bombshell supermodel Gigi Hadid, 27, it was claimed on Wednesday.

Leo has been spending time with the Vogue cover girl in New York City and is thrilled that they are getting to know each other as she is 'his type,' a source told People.

This comes after DailyMail shared exclusive images of the pair leaning into each other at a Manhattan party held at Casa Cipriani.

'They like each other and are having a good time,' a film source told the site, adding 'he is taken with Gigi.'

'She is the type of woman he is usually attracted to,' added the source about Gigi, a top cover girl.

They have been acquainted for years, which helps.

'They sort of run in the same high profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings,' said the source.

'A smart and successful girl like Gigi would intrigue Leo,' it was also noted.

This comes after claims they are reportedly 'getting to know each other' less than a month after the end of his four-year relationship with Morrone.

Following a number of reports that Leo had 'his sights set' on rebounding with the supermodel, 27, an insider revealed to People that he 'is definitely pursuing Gigi.'


