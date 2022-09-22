 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana 'cried herself to sleep' over Charles brutal remark on baby Harry

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

Princess Diana was heartbroken by King Charles insensitivity at the time of the birth of Prince Harry.

The Princess of Wales knew her marriage would not last, despite hoping Harry would be a building bridge between her and the 73-year-old.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals: "By the time when Prince Harry was born in 1984, he was born into an unhappy marriage and I think Diana hoped he would be the bandaid to keep the marriage together."

Meanwhile, her former butler Paul Burell reveals: "After Harry was born, the Prince of Wales come to the room that night to look at the baby in the cot. He commented on his red hair, she said but Charles that's the Spencer gene. The he said, well, at least I've got my heir and spare and now, I'm off out to the theatre.

“I could see the cracks in the marriage getting wider and wider," Diana told Paul.

“Diana confided in me that on the night Harry was born, she cried herself to sleep. She said, ‘I knew my marriage was over,’" he futehr shared

Prince Charles told Diana his duty as a husband was “done”.

He added: “He’d provided the country with an ‘heir and a spare’, and could now resume his relationship with Miss Camilla Parker Bowles.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton happy 'drama' Meghan Markle 'left the funeral'

Prince William, Kate Middleton happy 'drama' Meghan Markle 'left the funeral'
Netflix’s Top 25 globally all-time trending movies & series: Complete List

Netflix’s Top 25 globally all-time trending movies & series: Complete List
'Grieving' Prince William says Queen 'would be delighted' at Earthshot Prize summit

'Grieving' Prince William says Queen 'would be delighted' at Earthshot Prize summit
Queen told friend she 'was hurt' by Meghan Markle: 'Don't want to think about it'

Queen told friend she 'was hurt' by Meghan Markle: 'Don't want to think about it'
Adam Levine send THIS flirty text to yoga teacher: 'Crossed a line'

Adam Levine send THIS flirty text to yoga teacher: 'Crossed a line'
Nicola Peltz 'feelings hurt' over feud rumours, says Victoria Beckham ghosted her

Nicola Peltz 'feelings hurt' over feud rumours, says Victoria Beckham ghosted her
King Charles wil grow a beard?

King Charles wil grow a beard?

Prince Harry's relations with royal family to improve after Queen's close aide leave?

Prince Harry's relations with royal family to improve after Queen's close aide leave?
Dua Lipa reacts to protests in Iran

Dua Lipa reacts to protests in Iran

David Cronenberg honoured by San Sebastian film festival

David Cronenberg honoured by San Sebastian film festival
Meghan Markle photo spreads out of context after queen's death

Meghan Markle photo spreads out of context after queen's death
Prince William remembers Queen Elizabeth

Prince William remembers Queen Elizabeth

Latest

view all