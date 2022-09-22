Netflix Original 'Mismatched' Season 2, trailer, release date, cast list

Thursday Sep 22, 2022
Netflix just dropped the trailer of season 2 for its original series Mismatched, which is inspired by the 2017 young adult romance novel When Dimple Met Rishi by Indian-American author Sandhya Menon.
The series will be released on Netflix on October 13, 2022.
Mismatched is a coming-of-age web series that follows two teens who come together after a disastrous set-up by their families. The two become friends at their summer programme and slowly start having deeper feelings for one another. The first season of the series became widely popular as it was relatable and pretty light-hearted.
The second season will trace the journey of these two individuals through rocky friendships, new love interests, old sparks and all the anxiety that comes with it. The bunch of misfits at Jaipur summer camp have their futures at stake as they figure out their identities, and deal with bullying, mental health and body shaming.
The series is created and directed by Akarsh Khurana and the screenplay of the series is written by Gazal Dhaliwal.