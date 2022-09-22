Netflix Original 'Mismatched' Season 2, trailer, release date, cast list

Netflix just dropped the trailer of season 2 for its original series Mismatched, which is inspired by the 2017 young adult romance novel When Dimple Met Rishi by Indian-American author Sandhya Menon.

The series will be released on Netflix on October 13, 2022.

Mismatched is a coming-of-age web series that follows two teens who come together after a disastrous set-up by their families. The two become friends at their summer programme and slowly start having deeper feelings for one another. The first season of the series became widely popular as it was relatable and pretty light-hearted.

The second season will trace the journey of these two individuals through rocky friendships, new love interests, old sparks and all the anxiety that comes with it. The bunch of misfits at Jaipur summer camp have their futures at stake as they figure out their identities, and deal with bullying, mental health and body shaming.

The series is created and directed by Akarsh Khurana and the screenplay of the series is written by Gazal Dhaliwal.





Cast List

Prajakta Koli as Dimple Ahuja

Rohit Saraf as Rishi Singh Shekhawat

Rannvijay Singha as Professor Siddharth Sinha

Vidya Malavade as Zeenat Karim

Suhasini Mulay as Rishi’s Grandmother

Nidhi Singh as Warden

Trishna Singh as Shahana

Vihaan Samat as Harsh Agarwal

Vaibhav Palhade as Samar

Taaruk Raina as Anmol Malhotra

Devyani Shorey as Namrata Bidasaria

Muskkaan Jaferi Celina Matthews

Kritika Bharadwaj as Simran Malhotra

Abhinav Sharma as Krish Katyal

Rishikesh Shukre as Rishi

Shaunak Ramesh as Ramaswamy

Yash Buddhdev as Danish Tamang





Watch the trailer here:



