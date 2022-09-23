 
Friday Sep 23 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be deprived of Frogmore Cottage?

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expected to be to deprived of their Frogmore Cottage, gifted to them by Queen Elizabeth after their wedding.

The speculations come a few days as Meghan and Harry returned to US after attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in UK.

According to a report by the Birminghammail, King Charles is set to decide which palace he is to call his home as he debates what to do with the other royal residences up and down the country.

The report further claims, the shake up could see Meghan and Harry  lose their Frogmore Cottage.

It was gifted to them by Queen Elizabeth back in 2019 a year after their wedding in 2018.

Reportedly, Meghan and Harry stayed at their Frogmore Cottage during their recent visit to UK.

